Forty Puebloans under the age of 40 are being honored this month by the Latino Chamber of Commerce for being up-and-coming leaders in the community.

The Latino Chamber will hold its inaugural 2019 Emerging Leaders Award Dinner at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center June 27. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the dinner and program at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $40 per person.

The nominees have demonstrated commitment and engagement in the community through board and/or volunteer participation, they have brought honor to the community and are viewed as an up-and-coming leader. They have demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in their field of work or study and have earned other awards, honors or accreditations.