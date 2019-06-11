A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night at a Pueblo West home.



Sean Michael Pennefather was taken into custody by the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of his 68-year-old stepfather.



Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the 400 block of West Mangrum Drive at about 7:50 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call reporting gunshots. When deputies arrived, they gave a verbal command for Pennefather to exit the home. The suspect surrendered and was immediately taken into custody without incident. A weapon was recovered.



Deputies located the unresponsive victim at the back patio of the home. A deputy began life-saving measures until first responders arrived. Medical personnel continued life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation. The identity of the victim and his cause of death have not been announced.

