Eight recently local graduated high school athletes participated in this year's Colorado High School Coaches Association All-State Games, which took place last week in Alamosa.

Three of the locals played in the football game Friday at Adams State University's Rex Stadium. Jon Nuschy and Jacob Tafoya, both of La Junta, and David Trujillo of Rocky Ford, played for the South team.

The South team defeated the North. The score was not available.

Three more local athletes played in girls' basketball games Friday and Saturday at ASU's Plachy Hall Gym. Swink's Brianna Denton played for the White team, and her teammate, Kyla O'Neal, played for the Blue. Tori Goode of Kim/Branson played for the Red team.

Results were unavailable.

The final two locals played volleyball Saturday at the ASU Fieldhouse. Swink's Skyler Jones played for the White team, while McClave's Jordan Parker played for the Black team.

Results for volleyball were also unavailable.

There were also events in boys' basketball, softball and wrestling. No locals were in any of these sports at this year's games.

khamrick@ljtdmail.com