On the evening of June 6, La Junta resident Vivian Gomez shared a video on her Facebook page that has garnered viral attention. The 10-second clip was allegedly discovered by Gomez the morning of June 2 and portrays what is described as a shadow of an opening door falling across Gomez's driveway and then a lanky humanoid figure walking into view.

As the mysterious figure moves across the driveway, it stops briefly to do what resembles the chicken dance before the clip ends.

The video went viral, gaining 49,000 Facebook reactions, 152 comments and 158,284 shares, on Gomez's original post alone, as of Wednesday morning. The number of Likes and Laughs the post received is tied at 18,000.

Some La Junta residents who commented on Gomez's post expressed concern, wondering if local police had been contacted about the matter.

Others joked and shared memes of Dobby the House Elf, a fictional character from the children's book and subsequent film series "Harry Potter" and claimed the figure in Gomez's video resembled the character. Others still referred to the figure as an alien.

On Friday, one La Junta resident asked Gomez on her Facebook post if she'd sent the clip to local news station KKTV 11 News.

Gomez responded, "No, I didn’t, but if anyone tested it or whatever they do, it would confirm it’s not altered."

Inside Edition, a CBS news magazine, ran a piece on the video Tuesday. During that interview, it was pointed out that the figure could have been Gomez's 9-year-old son dancing around with a pair of underwear on his head.

Gomez said she's never seen him do that before.

The La Junta Tribune-Democrat reached out to Gomez, but she did not respond to our request for comment.

cburney@ljtdmail.com