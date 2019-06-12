The NRCS office has three new employees in the Rocky Ford office, bringing staff up to a full level.

Adelina "Addie" Gallegos started mid-April as the receptionist and data input specialist. She may be familiar to you since she is a Rocky Ford High School graduate and worked at Sonic and Mission Deli. Gallegos now has a bachelor’s degree in human resources from Colorado State University online.

Her previous employment includes time at the Barclay Bank in Colorado Springs and DeBourgh Manufacturing Company in La Junta. With two young children, Gallegos is a busy mom, too.

"She will be a great addition to our office and the first person you’ll meet coming in the door," said Nancy Aschermann, Conservation District manager.



Randa York started mid-May as the Resource Conservationist. She is from New Mexico and earned a bachelor’s degree at Eastern New Mexico University, studying agriculture with post-graduate studies at Texas Tech University.

York taught junior high shop for four years and was the Farm Bill specialist at New Mexico Association of Conservation Districts before working as a Soil Conservationist in New Mexico for 4.5 years. She has located in Fowler, but her cattle are still in New Mexico.

"This wealth of experience will serve York well as she fills out the team in Rocky Ford. You’ll find her in the big office at the back," Aschermann said.



Eric Goff started the first of June as the District Conservation Technician. He is also a local boy, graduating from Cheraw High School and Lamar Community College.

Goff has worked as a derrick hand and electrician apprentice. Most recently, he was the ditch rider for Holbrook Mutual Irrigation. You may have met Goff shoeing and trimming horse hooves, as he is a farrier.



"Come in and meet our new folks," said Aschermann. "They and all the staff are ready to provide you with technical assistance for your conservation practices."