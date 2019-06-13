The stars were out and shining bright at the Pueblo Convention Center Wednesday night at the inaugural All Star Preps Best of Pueblo awards banquet that celebrated the tremendous accomplishments of local high school student-athletes

The event, which was attended by more than 850 student-athletes, coaches and parents from throughout Pueblo County, as well as the special guest speaker — Denver Broncos star running back Phillip Lindsay, who delighted and inspired those who attended.

"It's actually really special with all these athletes here. We have a lot of great athletes in Pueblo a lot of people don't notice just because we're a small town and they look down on us. But I think we actually have the hardest working athletes in the state," said Nico Martin of Central High School, who was awarded most valuable player in boys basketball at the event. "You look at all our sports —we're always contenders for state — so it's a blessing to be here. It's really cool to get all the athletes that have done so much through the year and have been noticed in here. I'm proud of everyone here just because I know how hard they've worked, too."

Freshman Audrey Maroney of Rye High School, who took home the award for best girls cross-country runner, said it was special to be recognized in front of her peers, and that it was great to see athletes across all sports honored and not just the more popular sports such as football and basketball.

"It doesn't happen a lot, especially at a small school, so it's really cool to be recognized," she said. "It's really cool to see everybody here, especially all of the athletes together, because we really don't get together as athletes a lot and celebrate all of our achievements."

Brendon Garcia, a Pueblo County High School senior who was named the most valuable wrestler at the event, also enjoyed the festivities.

"It was pretty cool to win the award and represent Pueblo," he said. "This event is cool for Pueblo and getting to see everybody."

Lindsay, who did a question-and-answer session on stage in front of the crowd with Chieftain Publisher Lee Bachlet, left a huge impression on the athletes with his words of inspiration and encouragement.

Among the many topics he touched on, Lindsay spoke about the adversity he has faced in his life and career and how he was able to overcome that to achieve football stardom.

Jaxon Garoutte, a junior wrestler from Pueblo County High School, said Lindsay's talk was awesome and that he said many things he will take with him and apply to sports and his life.

"It was great to know that somebody that has made it is feeling kind of the same way about things as I do," Garoutte said. "I took away that his motivation, he was just always on the grind, he wanted to stand out, and he did things different than everybody and didn't care about fitting in or anything like that. I thought that was really important and that's really something to live by."

Garoutte's sister, Jersey Garoutte, a junior soccer player at Pueblo West High School, said Lindsay talking about the importance of grades in high school stuck with her.

"He put a big emphasis on that and that's something I've been working on and trying to keep up at the same time. Him talking about school was really nice to hear," Jersey said.

The grown-ups enjoyed the speech as well.

"It was really good. He seems like a really good kid to have around your family," Julius King, the grandfather of a Rye High School student-athlete, said.

rseverance@chieftain.com

Twitter: RyanS_Chieftain