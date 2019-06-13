The Higbee Cemetery held its annual clean-up day on May 18. The original date, May 11, was cancelled due to bad weather.



Eight members - Carolyn Smith, Peggy Noe, Judy Karney, Mary Gutierrez, Mary Ann Allsworth, Rita Bay, Rae Ann Waggoner and Chris Gutierrez - showed up to work. Five volunteers - Frank and Lenda Sumpter from Kim, Norman and Shelly Noe from Higbee and Don Gutierrez from Kim - helped with the clean-up. All the help was appreciated.



At noon the group enjoyed visiting and eating a potluck lunch with hostesses Mary Ann Allsworth and Peggy Noe furnishing delicious desserts.