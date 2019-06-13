The La Junta Senior Golf League hosted its weekly tournament Tuesday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course.

This week, there were 21 players and they were divided into seven three-person teams. It was a scramble format.

The team of Jim Baird, Marvin Kibler and Rick Blackford won the tournament with a 31.

There was a tie for second place. The team of Sudi Stokes, Carl Anderson and Norm Finkner, and the team of Max Romero, Don Overmyer and Jerry Lambert both recorded a 32.

Mack O'Neal, Frank McKenzie and Janet Golding were fourth with a 33, and Clark Claycomb, Paul Roman and Lyle Lough were fifth with a 34.

There was also a tie for sixth to wrap up the scoring. The team of Bob Malden, Alan Root and Matt Perea, and the team of Stan Lindsay, Ron Bay and Mike Stokes both shot a 35.

The league meets every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. withy play to begin at 9 a.m. at the golf course.

