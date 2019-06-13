The trial of Donthe Lucas for first-degree murder in the disappearance of Kelsie Schelling of Denver has been postponed to next year after the judge in the case granted a motion filed by the defense to push back the date.

Lucas' trial now is scheduled to begin on Jan. 14. It had previously been scheduled to begin July 30. Before that the trial was scheduled for April 2.

Guillermo Garibay, one of Lucas' defense attorneys, filed a motion to move the trial to June 3.

In the motion, Garibay stated more time is needed to prepare for trial due to the large number of prosecution witnesses that had been endorsed as of Jan. 7 and the additional number of witnesses that have been endorsed afterward. He also cited the demanding workload preparing for trial given the "overwhelming" amount of discovery that needs to be reviewed and studied, and the difficulty in locating and interviewing many witnesses who frequently move without providing forwarding addresses.

"Requiring the defense to proceed to trial on July 30... guarantees because counsel does not have sufficient time to adequately prepare to give Mr. Lucas the fair trial, effective assistance of counsel, the complete defense, and the fair trial to which he is entitled to," Garibay wrote.

Prosecutors objected to the delay and urged the judge to deny the defense's motion to continue the jury trial.

On the Help Find Kelsie Facebook page, which is managed by Schelling's family, a message was written following the announcement of the trial delay that stated: "Unbelievable that we will be two years after Donthe's arrest before we make it to trial. I expected another delay, but this was really hard to take. I don't know how anyone survives this system."

Detectives with the Pueblo Police Department arrested Lucas, 26, on Dec. 1, 2017, in connection with the February 2013 disappearance of Schelling.

An arrest warrant charging Lucas with first-degree murder was served to him while he already was in custody at the Pueblo County jail on an unrelated aggravated robbery charge stemming from an incident that allegedly took place outside of a home he was living at on the 1100 block of West Mesa Avenue on Sept. 1, 2017.

Lucas is being held at the Pueblo County jail without bond on the first-degree murder charge and on a $100,000 cash-only bond in the aggravated robbery case.

Schelling, then 21 years old, reportedly drove to Pueblo from her home in Denver on Feb. 4, 2013, to meet with Lucas, the purported father of her unborn child.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

