The Pueblo Rescue Mission is advancing its plans to renovate a building it owns on West Fourth Street into a permanent homeless shelter after securing $1.3 million in funding for the project.

The property, which previously served as a homeless shelter, was gutted a couple of years ago when the plan was to turn the space into transitional housing. When the need for a permanent shelter cropped up again, those plans were scrapped — and now the building needs to be renovated to transform it back into a shelter.

"They're going to go back in and put the kitchen back, separate the men and women areas and update the outside to make it look nicer. They'll also redo the parking lot, said Councilman Mark Aliff, who co-chairs the Pueblo Commission on Homelessness.

Aliff said renovation work now could begin as early as July 1, and in the best case scenario would be completed in 90 days. If there’s any complications, the project could take 120 days to complete.

Once the renovation is complete, the building would be ready to serve the area's homeless.

"The zoning is all in place. They don't need any special licenses that I'm aware of," Aliff told The Pueblo Chieftain on Thursday. "The building department will have inspected the renovated shelter, as well as the fire department, and it should be occupancy ready when the work is finished. I don't foresee any major problems in getting this open."

Kathy Cline, the Pueblo Rescue Mission's executive director, said the shelter could be open by the end of the year. It wouldn’t just serve as a place for Pueblo's homeless to get out of the cold overnight, like the temporary one that was set up this past winter and spring; it would be a transitional shelter that provides services and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"They will serve a meal there. There will be services there getting people back to work and getting people back into the community and in homes," Aliff said. "To me that's very exciting because now you're combining services with sheltering and working real hard to get people back into the community and get on their feet."

The shelter would be just the first step in addressing the homeless issue in Pueblo, he said.

"When we started the Pueblo homeless commission, obviously this was the No. 1 concern of the commission was getting a permanent shelter in place," Aliff said. "But in reality, this is just a small piece of what needs to take place in the community to effectively manage and make some inroads into the homeless issue. The commission also needs to look at transitional housing, permanent housing and affordable housing as priorities moving forward.”

It is a huge relief to be on the precipice of opening a permanent shelter, Aliff said.

"This has been a long, hard road to get this done — and I and the rest of City Council are very excited about it," he said.

