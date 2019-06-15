Broomfield, Colo. - Farmers’ markets often provide the first opportunity for start-up food businesses to begin selling their products. The Colorado Department of Agriculture is hosting a workshop 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. June 28, to provide tips and tricks for farmers’ market vendor success.

“We hope to provide information that helps food businesses get started in the right direction,” said Danielle Trotta, Business Development Specialist with the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “Our workshop speakers are actively engaged in farmers’ markets, they are excited to share their expertise with others, and the smaller class size offers time and space for networking.”

The workshop will be held at the Colorado Department of Agriculture, 305 Interlocken Parkway, in Broomfield, and is designed to help businesses and producers increase their success at farmers’ markets. Speakers include Rosalind May, president of the Colorado Farmers Market Association, Martha Sullins, Colorado State University Extension Specialist, Mykel, the owner of the Fort Collins Pickle Company and Brianne Rael from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Registration is $20 per person and includes the program, workshop materials and a catered breakfast. Distance learning registration is $10 per person and includes the program (streamed live online) and workshop materials. Online pre-registration is required, and processing fees for electronic checks and credit card orders apply.

For the complete agenda, more information and to register, visit www.coloradoproud.org or contact Danielle Trotta at (303) 869-9176. The workshop is sponsored by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado State University Extension, Fort Collins Pickle Company and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.