BIRTHS
Ayala: Born to Amber De La Cruz, Pueblo, a son, June 17 at Parkview Medical Center.
Howard: Born to Holly Moreno and Joshua Howard, Pueblo, a daughter, June 17 at Parkview Medical Center.
Ortiz: Born to Brianna Martinez and Jacob Ortiz, Pueblo, a daughter, June 15 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
June 15
Cook: Emi Cook, 92. Imperial.
June 14
David: Zenaida T. David, 89. Roselawn.
HOLLY
Christian: Opal E. Christian, 97, Holly, June 18. Valley Memorial, Holly.
LAMAR
Millyard: Earl H. Millyard, 93, Lamar, June 15. Valley Memorial, Lamar.
WALSENBURG
Mantini: Antoinette Julia Mantini, 93, Walsenburg, June 18. Boies-Ortega, Walsenburg.