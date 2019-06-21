Friday will signal the beginning of a weekend-long celebration in honor of the Koshare Museum’s 70th anniversary, as well as the annual Koshare Alumni Weekend, when former dancers return to perform.

The festivities kick off Friday night, with the Bids, Beer, Beads and BBQ Welcome Dinner, featuring the Eagle Ceremony, from 7-10 p.m. Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to bid on artwork, beadwork and merchandise provided by local businesses. Cost is $12.50 per person, and the event is open to the public.

The softball tournament scheduled to take place Friday has been canceled due to an insufficient number of teams.

The sixth annual golf tournament, hosted by the Koshare Foundation, is scheduled for Saturday at the La Junta Municipal Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will go toward sustaining the long-term operations of the Koshare Museum and the Koshare youth programs.

Registration for the tournament will take place from 7-7:30 a.m. Entry fee is $100 per person/$400 per foursome without a hole sponsorship or $500 per foursome with a sponsorship (hole sponsorships are $125).

The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch will be served at the course, and an award ceremony and raffle will wrap things up.

Saturday is set up to be a busy one for the folks at the Kiva as they host an archives display from 12 - 5 p.m., which will include a special viewing of the Burshears Family Bible, donated by the Abel Family.

The Koshare Dancers are scheduled to perform during the Annual Alumni Summer Show, set to take place from 7 - 9 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $10 per person. The evening will also feature a silent auction.

Sunday brunch, scheduled from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., will bring the weekend of events to an end. Visitors will be treated to breakfast burritos, pastries, coffee and juice.

The brunch will also serve as the last chance to make bids in the silent auction.

Unless otherwise noted, all events will take place at the Koshare Museum, 115 W. 18th St.

The Koshare Museum traces its history back to the bottom of the Great Depression, it's noted on the museum's website. During this time, a group of Boy Scouts became interested in Native American heritage, and thety formed the Koshare Club, the foundation of the Koshare Dancers, the group whose efforts would build and expand the Koshare Museum.



For 54 years, under the inspired leadership of their Scoutmaster, the scouts and those that followed used the money they earned from their performances to assemble an impressive collection of Native American and Western arts and artifacts.



A tour of the museum not only provides visitors with the opportunity to view a significant collection, but it also provides an inspiring story of the potential of our youth.

For more information, call 469-4411 or stop by the museum.