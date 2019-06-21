State AARP Director Robert Murphy and Associate State Director Roberto Rey presented an Age Friendly certificate to Penny Calhoon, Las Animas City Council senior advisor, at the June 11 City Council meeting.



"The last several years, one of our primary areas of focus has been on age-friendly and livable communities," said the chief of the American Association of Retired Persons office in Colorado. "What that means is you all as policymakers and you all as community stakeholders are working together to make your community somewhere where you can age in place healthily, happily ... But the first step is commitment. And you've done exactly that."



On March 26, Las Animas became the 348th community to enroll in the AARP network of age-friendly communities, Murphy said.



Murphy said Gov. Jared Polis' goal is to have 100 more age-friendly communities in Colorado by the end of 2023. There are about 10 now.



"You guys are definitely on the vanguard of joining this movement early. It's so important that you're conscious enough to be doing this and working together to keep people in their homes and to allow people to age in place among family and friends."

