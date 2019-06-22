The Pueblo County Coroner’s office near the Midtown Shopping Center is less than two years old, but it’s filling up quickly.

“It’s great to have our own facility finally, but we have a long way to go to meet our needs,” said Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter, in his fifth year as coroner.

For example, the refrigerated unit with racks — and a forklift to handle the racks — for bodies accommodates 20 bodies. Earlier this month, it was full.

There are several refrigerated units that hold tissue, bone and blood samples. They’re filling up. One large refrigerator cannot handle even one more slide, and many of the body samples must be retained forever.

And even in the age of computers, there remain some requirements for paper records, and more and more file cabinets are taking up space.

“We appreciate very much the support of the (Pueblo County) commissioners in getting this facility,” Cotter said. “After so many years of borrowing and contracting for space at hospitals and mortuaries and other coroner’s offices, we have our own facility. We’re nowhere where we need to be, but we’re getting there.”

Boulder and Larimer counties, for example, have opened multimillion dollar facilities with expanded storage and facilities where autopsies can be performed on site.

“We will have about 2,200 deaths this year,” Cotter said. “And there is a significant number of people who die alone, with no family members or anyone to take care of them. We take care of them.”

What is done when the 20-body limit is reached?

“We have a relationship with the Fremont County coroner, who has a mobile trailer that can store 20 bodies, so we sometimes can borrow that. We also have a good relationship with the hospitals and the funeral homes. We can find storage if we need it. But it’s not ideal.”

Fortunately, use of computers has greatly relieved paper file storage issues. However, it’s a two-edged sword. Reports are much more comprehensive and still must be filled out by a coroner’s staff member.

“Every communicable disease victim, we have to report that to the state, with full details,” he said. “But on the other hand, we’ve moved to electronic death certificates, which is a huge improvement.”

shenson@chieftain.com

Twitter: @SteveHensonME