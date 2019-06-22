The percentage of unnatural deaths is significantly higher in Pueblo County than in Colorado’s other large communities. The reasons are varied.

Let’s look at some numbers:

• In 2010, Pueblo County’s rate of unnatural deaths was 80.1 per 100,000 people. The state average was 65.9.

• In 2017, the state average increased to 82, but Pueblo’s soared to 130.

“The majority of deaths, of course, are natural deaths,” said Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter. “We now have about 2,200 natural deaths a year and about 250 unnatural.”

That’s total deaths, not per 100,000.

“We have fascinating work in Pueblo County due to the high number and other factors,” Cotter said. “Look at Douglas County. It has five times more people than we do, but with only one-half the deaths we have.”

Why is that? Pueblo has an older population and lower per capita income compared to most counties in Colorado. And poorer communities throughout the nation have higher rates of smoking, drinking, drug use and ailments such as diabetes and cancer.

“Our demographics are much different than most of Colorado,” Cotter said.

That also creates problems for the coroner in that there are many instances in which people die alone, with no family and no means to pay for burial. A homeless person, for example. An elderly person who never married and is not survived by family.

“There used to be a public administrator in Pueblo County — there isn’t one anymore — and we could go to that person and find funds to pay to bury an indigent person,” Cotter explained. “So we dug up an old statute that says the coroner can bury unclaimed decedents. So we have found a cemetery which will work with us for a reduced cost. We put the body in the most modest container — casket — that you can, bury them, then bill the county treasurer.

“Well, it’s blowing up my budget. It’s a significant expense,” Cotter said, explaining that the yearly cost could approach $50,000. “But it’s something that should be done properly and respectfully.”

