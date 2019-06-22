It didn't rise out of the ashes, but it did rise out of the water.

St. Michael's Orthodox Christian Church was founded in 1903 in the Grove neighborhood to the west of Santa Fe Avenue next to the Arkansas River. Probably not the best location; the church was destroyed in the 1921 flood.

Devastated but not defeated, the congregation sought higher ground. They built a new church that was completed in 1924 at 801 W. Summit Ave.

In its 116-year history in Pueblo, the church has remained consistent to some fundamental beliefs.

"As a church family, we desire to help each other and our community, Pueblo, live the timeless Christian way of life," said Father Zechariah Lynch. "We believe that this life is not based on any one person, or even a limited group of people, but on the whole experience of the Body of Christ throughout all time. We believe that Christianity is beyond individual likes and dislikes, tastes and opinions, and that it is not meant to try and emulate every latest fashion of an ever mutable world. rather, it reflects the eternity of heaven and is conformed to the timeless and immutable Revelation of Jesus Christ."

The church is affiliated with the Orthodox Church, which Lynch described as "the most ancient, living, and continuously practiced Christian faith on planet Earth."

Schedule of services: Vespers, 5:30 p.m. Saturdays; Divine Liturgy, 9:30 a.m. Sundays; Vespers, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

The church also offers a Sunday school class for kids after the Divine Liturgy (although on summer break).

"We usually have a Bible study/orthodox education class on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., which also is on a small summer break," Lynch said.

For more information about the church, call (719) 545-4148; or go to the church's website, orthodoxpueblo.org.

If you would like to see your church featured in Profiles in Faith, contact Steve Henson at shenson@chieftain.com.