Last week, I invited readers to suggest candidates for impeachment/besmirchment, in the context of talk about impeaching or not impeaching the president.

The idea, really, was for Puebloans to vent about pet peeves. And they did. Here are but a few targets:

1) The audio terrorists that have become a scourge in our city. I'm sure many others feel the same disdain that I do toward these disturbers of the peace. Especially at 4 a.m.

2) Those who put a loud muffler on a tiny economy car so that they sound like Porsches. First, and most importantly, Porsches purr like the fine machines they are. They don’t snort and sputter and roar. And you can aspirate a tiny car all you want, but unless you sneak a turbo under the hood, you’re still just going to have a loud, tiny, slow car. Believe me when I say we are not impressed.

3) Going to lunch with family and watching the young people spend most of the time on their cell phones. The digital life can wait for one hour, young folks. You’ll regret missing out on the personal time with family someday because you were checking Twitter, email, Instagram or whatever.

4) Old guys in tank tops. There outta be a law.

5) Cursing in public, especially when there are kids and old people around. Save the F word and its friends for 11 p.m. at your friendly neighborhood bar or for private conversations.

6) The air filter bit, as in, “Your air filter really is dirty and should be replaced.” Have ‘em shake the dust off and put it back where it was. Then replace it once a year, maybe more depending where you drive. But not every 3,000 miles.

7) Parents who show up at important kid events like high school graduations wearing shorts, sandals, flip-flops, etc.

8) Do-gooders or hired guns who block the entrance to shopping sites with their inane petitions. The latest one I've been accosted with is "Save the Electoral College." I usually get that one stopped with a question: Can you sing the Electoral College Alma Mater?

9) The good ol' boy calling on behalf of some Colorado Police Protective Association' who starts his spiel with a questionable joke or asks, “Is Janie there? No? Well, maybe you’d be interested in …” I find that one can be quickly stopped with: "Go ahead, you're on the air!"

10) Operators of motor vehicles who are not smart enough to comprehend what a double-yellow line means in the middle of the road and choose to pass because they think they are more important.

And on and one they went.

Thanks for the vents. But remember, the only person you really can control is yourself.

So don’t be that guy.

Steve Henson is The Pueblo Chieftain’s editor. He can be reached at 544-3520, ext. 410; at shenson@chieftain.com; and on Twitter @SteveHensonME. His columns are available in podcast form at www.chieftain.com.