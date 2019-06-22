DEATHS
PUEBLO
June 21
Mooney: Margaret June Mooney, 84. Montgomery & Steward.
Polkiewicz: Jozef Polkiewicz, 70. Montgomery & Steward.
Salas: Martin Salas, 81. Imperial.
June 20
Curtis: Jayne M. Curtis, 62. Montgomery & Steward.
Marcovecchio: Charles Phillip Marcovecchio, 83. Imperial.
June 18
Kite: Dolores "Eileen" Kite, 88. TG McCarthy.
PUEBLO WEST
Foley: Marlin "Buck" Edwin Foley, 75. of Pueblo West, June 18. Montgomery & Steward.
Zittel: Mabel Grace Zittel, 89, of Pueblo West, June 22. Montgomery & Steward.