A summer staple and one of the longest-running National Physique Committee bodybuilding shows in the state returns Saturday to Colorado State University-Pueblo’s Hoag Hall.

In its 27th year, the NPC Steel City Championships, under the direction of personal trainer Mark Salazar, will bring male and female bodybuilders and fitness athletes from throughout the Southwest together for a chance at a national qualification and $10,000 in trophies.



Prejudging begins at 10 a.m. and the finals are at 5 p.m.

Salazar said he is expecting more than 100 competitors — from throughout the state, New Mexico, Texas, Wyoming, Kansas and Utah — who will step before the judges in the following categories: women’s physique, figure and bikini; and men’s classic physique, physique and bodybuilding. Each class has teens, novice, masters and open class divisions.

An anticipated part of the finals is the guest poser and this year, Salazar is bringing in JoJo Ntiforo, New Mexico's only IFFB professional bodybuilder, and his Team Darkhorse.

"Over the many years, we have had some truly remarkable guest posers," Salazar said. "But we are truly honored to have JoJo Ntiforo coming in from Albuquerque with his team of athletes. What makes this a rare event is that Ntiforo will be but five days out of a pro show in Chicago.

"He will truly be in amazing shape."

While Salazar previously competed in power lifting, he found his passion in the world of bodybuilding.



"The NPC Steel City Show has impacted my life and has given me the ability to help motivate and inspire others by sharing my competing experience, health awareness, training knowledge and overall journey," he said.

Tickets for the prejudging are $25 and $35 for the finals. Tickets, and more information, are available at npcsteelcity.com.

