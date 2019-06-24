Logan Martinez, a 2019 graduate of East High School, departed with both a diploma and a notable distinction: He completed 11 straight years of education without an absence.

Martinez was lauded for more than a decade of perfect attendance, which included years at Belmont Elementary and East in Pueblo City Schools (D60) and at the charter institution Connect School.

"In his entire school career, he missed fewer than five days, coming only in his kindergarten and first-grade years," said Lydia Martinez, Logan's mother.

At one point, Logan was attending East and Centennial High School's Health Academy, from which he graduated this year.

Lydia Martinez knows a bit about showing up for class herself.

"I completed 13 years of perfect attendance at Fremont Elementary, Fremont Middle School and Florence High School," she said. "My husband and I used this to challenge each of our four kids to get perfect attendance at least one year and each of them did — with a few being recognized multiple years in a row at Belmont Elementary.

"The hope was that it would help them focus on the importance of setting goals and working to achieve them, as well as showing up and being committed. Commitment and dependability, among other things, are what Logan learned by setting a goal of, and achieving, perfect attendance multiple, consecutive years. We hope these attributes will be carried forward as he goes on to college and in the workforce."