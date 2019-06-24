2 died in smashup involving N.M. Catholic youth confab attendees

A fatal bus accident Sunday that claimed two lives remains under investigation and the Colorado State Patrol is asking witnesses to step forward.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the patrol responded to a commercial vehicle bus crash on I-25 near mile point 109, north of Pueblo. The 15-passenger Follow the Sun Inc. charter bus ran off the southbound highway lanes after striking a bridge support, killing the driver — who was ejected — and one occupant.

Monday afternoon, one of the victims was identified as Jason Marshall, 53, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, by Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter.

"We're still working on a positive ID of the second victim," Cotter said.

Those riding in the bus sustained injuries that ranged from minor to critical and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Parkview Medical Center spokesman Jeff Tucker said Monday morning six victims were treated there. One patient is in good condition, one in fair condition and one still in critical condition, with three already discharged.

The state patrol confirmed that in addition to the six victims taken to Parkview, six were transported via ground ambulance to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center, with one victim airlifted to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs via Flight for Life. One victim was transferred to Penrose from St. Mary-Corwin after initial transport for treatment.



Five of the occupants sustained serious injuries and one of them remains in critical condition at Penrose Hospital, the state patrol said. Of those five, one is a juvenile and the remaining are adults. The other occupants of the bus sustained minor injuries and have been released from the hospital.

The scene at the crash site was described as "chaotic," with numerous emergency responders assisting.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the bus was transporting members of the University of New Mexico Aquinas Newman Center — nine juveniles and six adults — back to New Mexico after the Steubenville of the Rockies Youth Conference Denver.

The Newman Center's Facebook page indicated that high school students were on the bus.

Postings on the Facebook pages of the Steubenville of the Rockies Youth Conference, Newman Center and Archdiocese of Santa Fe asked for prayers.

“Please join the people of God and the Archdiocese of Santa Fe in prayer for the youth group from UNM Aquinas Newman Center who were involved in a serious bus crash 10 miles north of Pueblo, CO," reads the posting from the archdiocese.

At the University of New Mexico, a Catholic Mass of healing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

Although a New Mexico news agency reported that the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash, the state patrol said the cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

"We are still early in this investigation," the state patrol said. "There has been speculation as to what may have led to this crash but none of this information has been confirmed.

"Many families were affected by this tragic incident and it will take time to make the proper notifications, so please be patient. Information continues to come in and is updated as we get it."

Those who witnessed the crash or who have information that can assist investigators are encouraged to call 544-2424.

