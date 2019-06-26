District 62 State Rep.

to hold town hall

District 62 state Rep. Donald Valdez will be at the Pueblo Union Depot for a Town Hall announcement from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Dorcy Cancer Center to host

breast cancer retreat

The Dorcy Cancer Center will host a breast cancer retreat Aug. 17-18 at the Mountain Park Environmental Center in Beulah.

Registration opens in July. There are openings for 16 survivors to participate at a fee of $25 each, although scholarships are available.

The retreat combines integrative therapy, a newer concept of care, with the calm and peace of nature that helps oncology patients cope with their diagnosis and learn how to balance their health mentally, physically and spiritually.

Healthy meals are served during the retreat and the women participate in NADA Acupuncture and go on a nature hike. Healthy eating habits and calming exercise are techniques the women can bring home and practice in their everyday lives after the retreat concludes.

For more information, call Brenda Biggerstaff at 557-4548.