There were several errors or oversights in your June 19 article.

The Summerfest was started during my first year as mayor as a community event and has never been known as Ordway days and is a separate event from Crowley County Days.

The event is organized by the town and is a yearly event.

Joe Zemba is town clerk and is not a council person.

The event is in its third year, and even though it was a rain-shortened event, it was a huge success with a larger attendance this year mainly because of advertisement at the Rocky Ford Grand theater and the La Junta Fox Twin theater.

We name a Mrs. And Mr. Ordway yearly and we will continue with year four next June.

The Ordway Summerfest was started as an initiative to have a community event each season to bring our community together and to create excitement and let the rest of the Arkansas Valley know we are open for business and to extend an invitation to visit.

We also have a haunted house in October, a golden egg hunt in the spring and a Christmas celebration every December.

This year, we will also have a 4th of July festival at our Edward C. Chavez Veterans park. (The name of our park that we had Summerfest in is Conestoga Park.)

We hope with these festivals and attractions that we can improve the quality of life and sense of community and foster more economic growth.

Already, our main street is coming back to life, and after years of decline businesses are coming back to Ordway and excited about moving to Ordway and Crowley County.

We have several companies looking at Ordway and entrepreneurs see opportunity in Ordway.

My council and I have worked hard to make this happen, and we expect to do better going forward.

Success is not the end of the journey but a challenge for the next day.

James Gullett

Mayor of Ordway