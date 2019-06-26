Twelve years ago, Rhonda Feasel and her husband, Rich, wanted to start their Fourth of July holiday off in a different sort of way.

The Feasels moved to Pueblo West in 2007, and as is typical of new Pueblo West residents, the wonder that is the organized chaos of its Fourth of July festivities intrigued them, and they wanted to get involved.

But more than any water-soaked parade, the Feasels were intrigued by a new fundraising run beginning that year, the Liberty Point 5K Run/Walk, which later became one of the main fundraisers of the Pueblo County United Way.

"We wanted to find something fun that we would could do in our community," Rhonda Feasel said, "and we wanted to do something that could inspire us to get healthy."

At the time, Rhonda weighed 225 pounds, and she was seeking something to get herself going in the right direction health-wise.

That first year, the Feasels were among just 60 or so participants taking place in the first edition of the Liberty Point 5K, and they did their best to power-walk the entire distance.

"I think Rich and I were the last ones that came through," Feasel said. "But it was so much fun."

It was from that modest start, taking part in the first Liberty Point 5K as it later grew into a community tradition, that Feasel began on a health journey that went beyond her wildest dreams, leading her to running her own business as a personal trainer, "Endurance Personal Training."

"At the time, I never could have imagined that all of this would happen," she said.

The first steps

Walking in the Liberty Point 5K taught her that she could gain control of her health, and for that matter, her life.

Dealing with obesity, Feasel said, was a terrible feeling and she had to change. The mother of five children, including four teens and pre-teens at the time, she pursued positive change in her life.

"I joined Weight Watchers, went back to college for early childhood education, and lost weight," Feasel said. "But then I gained the weight back, and it was really frustrating."

At that point, most people would have given up and resigned themselves to a life of being overweight. But she met Lori Castellini, who taught a weightlifting class for women at Command and Conquer, formerly a gym in Pueblo West.

"She ran a program called 'Women on Weights' and I joined that," Feasel said. "And I did that three days a week and made some incredible friends, and started losing weight and inches and feeling much better about myself."

She began to hit a plateau in her weight loss journey, though, and by chance, during a yoga class taught by personal trainer Benjamin Sandoval, she sought help.

"We were talking nutrition after class," she said, "and I asked him, can you do something with (her weight plateau)? And he said he could guarantee 99 percent that you can lose the rest of that weight."

She hired Sandoval as a personal trainer, and he taught her about nutrition and, perhaps most importantly, work ethic.

"I started counting macros," Feasel said, "did workouts with him and became really dedicated. Working with him really inspired me to be a personal trainer."

Feasel works as a paraprofessional at Desert Sage Elementary, and previously ran her own daycare service out of her home. Working with kids and playing the role of an educator had always been important to her.

That same passion was easily adaptable to teaching the importance of health and fitness. Using the skills she learned working with Castellini and Trujillo helped provide the cornerstone of her new business, which she runs out of her home.

"I was inspired to be trainer myself, so I can help others on their fitness journey."

Making it a 'Point' to run

For some, lifting weights and distance running don't mix. That was definitely the case for Feasel.

"It's really hard to do both," Feasel said. "I only did power walking (in the Liberty Point 5K) until a few years ago, when I started running it."

A far cry from the last-place finish 12 years ago, Feasel's first running 5K mark was 29 minutes, and she's been running it ever since.

As her times have decreased, her surrounded cast of characters at the race had increased.

Participating in the Liberty Point 5K had been a family affair from the beginning.

Her older children, Jade, Evan, Samantha and Julia, joined her at the race each year as it became a Feasel family tradition.

Now, her 13-year-old daughter, Rheagan, participates right alongside her, as well as other family and in-laws. Rheagan has unknowingly been there from the beginning, as Feasel pushed her youngest daughter in her stroller during the first years of the 5K.

"My parents come down from Colorado Springs," Feasel said, "my brother and his wife come from Las Vegas, my brother-in-law and his sister, there's always a lot of us. We have about 10 or 15 people (participate) every year."

Her entire family continues to follow her lead, each endeavoring to be more healthy, losing weight and doing their best to be the best version of themselves.

"For my kids to do (the 5K), it was a major accomplishment," Feasel said. "My husband is always trying to beat his best time. We get pumped and it's fun."

All the health, wellness and weight loss in the world, though, can't beat that feeling that comes with finishing a 5K.

"When you cross that finish line," Feasel said, "everybody cheering for you, you feel like you're in the Olympics."

