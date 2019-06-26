The results are in — and the surveys say that Pueblo City Schools (D60) should remain a four-high school district.

What remains to be seen, however, is if those who want four high schools — two of which would be new — are willing to pay higher property taxes to make that happen.

During Tuesday's regular meeting of the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board of education, members and district leadership learned of the results of both a mail survey and phone poll conducted to gauge interest in two $300 million-plus, bond-driven measures to address the district's facilities crisis.

Representing George K. Baum and Co., the district's bond consultant, was Senior Vice President Paul Hanley, who presented the findings of the mail survey. Chris Keating, of Keating research, facilitated the phone poll and dispensed data from that venture.

In both canvasses, there was formidable opposition to the two-high school model — which would see two new schools built to serve the entire district — and positive but not overwhelming support for four high schools.

Prefacing his report with the disclaimer that the poll is not scientific but rather a look at the "general undertone of the electorate," Hanley informed the board that out of 37,858 19-question surveys mailed to registered voter households, there was but a 5.6% response rate.

Typically, pollsters expect a response rate between 8 and 17%.

A total of 46% respondents indicated that they would "definitely" or "probably" approve a four-high-school bond option, with 45% likely to turn the measure down. Of those, 30% said it would be a "definite no." Only 24% indicated a "definite yes."

"If you wanted something to pass, I'd like to see the 'definitely yes' to be in the mid-30s," Hanley said.

He directed the board's attention to the 7% who submitted a "don't know" response.

"That's typically a politically correct way of saying 'no,'" he said. "So your 'no' vote here is probably 45% plus 7%."

The survey also revealed that only 55% of D60 employees and 56% of school parents, would approve a four-high school bond option.

"You need that figure to be 70 percent or higher to have a chance for this to pass," Hanley said. "Because that's your base – parents and employees, basically."

As for the two-option proposal, 61% said they would vote "no" — 43% "definitely" — with but 29% favoring that option.

That showing was referred to as a "nonstarter" by Hanley.

Considering there would be only one proposal on the ballot, respondents were asked in a wrap-up question which plan they would be more likely to support. Nearly half, or 48%, said the four-high school option, with 26% favoring the alternative. Also, 16% said "neither," with 8% indicating "I don't know."

One of the questions asked respondents to "grade the district." Only 11% gave the district an "A" or "B," with a "C," "D," or "F" grade given by 80%.

"The reason we ask this is because oftentimes there is a positive correlation between an 'A' and a 'B' grade and a 'yes' vote," Hanley explained. "And a 'C,' 'D' and 'F' grade and a 'no' vote."

The ratings inspired Vice President Frank Latino to weigh in.

"What concerns me is the 'C,' 'D' and 'F,'" he said. "Because this district, in my opinion, is a wonderful school district."

Also earning poor grades were the district's facilities, with 12% issuing an 'A' or 'B' grade.

In a live-interview telephone poll, the opinion of 400 likely voters was gathered, with the results similar to those in the mailed survey.

More than half of the respondents, 54%, indicated they would "definitely" or "probably" vote in favor of a four-high school bond measure, with 31% saying they would "definitely" or "probably" vote for a two-high school model.

After hearing both proposals, respondents were asked which they preferred, with 60% favoring four high schools. A quarter, or 25%, want two high schools, with 15% answering "I don't know."

Language that would make respondents more likely to support a bond measure includes the following:

• "The ballot question will provide funding to upgrade D60's schools to modernize classrooms, support expanded access to new technology and computers, and provide air conditioning." (71%)

• "The new and improved school buildings will have the most up-to-date safety and security systems." (70%)

• "The funding will be used to repair and improve 9 to 11 different elementary and middle schools. (69%)

• "Almost half of D60's school buildings are more than 50 years old and in very poor condition. This ballot question will provide the funding to replace, repair and upgrade the schools." (65%)

• "The funding will be used to build a centralized kitchen to store and prepare food for school lunches and the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Grant Program. (65%)

Less popular with respondents was language related to the actual amount of the property tax increase, upgrades to charter schools and a downtown aquatic center.

Of note, the district last year conducted a similar telephone poll to gauge public interest in a mill levy override. While the results of that poll indicated stout support, in the end, the measure was narrowly turned down by voters.

