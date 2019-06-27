CANON CITY — A 45-year-old Penrose man faces two felony charges in connection with the stabbing death of his housemate in Penrose on June 17.

Donald Laub is charged with first-degree homicide and first-degree assault in the stabbing death of Scott Nash, 47, who died as a result of a knife attack in the 900 block of Ren Drive.

Laub, who remains held at the Fremont County jail without bail, will appear in court July 26 for a bail hearing and a preliminary hearing.

According to an affidavit , Laub called the Fremont County Sheriff’s office at 6:28 a.m. June 17 reporting a couple living with him were not paying their bills and he wanted them removed from the residence. Laub was advised he would have to go through the proper court proceedings to evict the the couple from his residence.

Dispatch received a second call from Laub at 10:17 a.m., who reported he had “cut someone real bad.”

Laub told investigators he picked up a knife and went into the living room where Nash was sitting in a chair.

Laub “stated he stabbed Scott (Nash) on the top of his head two to three times,” as Nash scratched at his hand and tried to defend himself. “He then stabbed Scott (Nash) in the neck, sinking the entire blade of the knife into Scott’s neck,” attempting to pull the knife forward instead of back through the same path it had entered, “in an attempt to kill” Nash, according to the affidavit.

At that point, Nash got out of the chair and ran out of the residence. He died on a neighbor’s porch.

