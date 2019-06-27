All over the country in the 1970s, commercials and magazine advertisements proclaimed "Come to Pueblo West," free flights out to Colorado to buy into the next great recreational community of the west.

Chuck Isaacson and his wife, Helen, were one of those that thought the deal was too good to be true.

"We saw on TV that McCulloch wants you to see Pueblo West," Helen Isaacson, one of the original residents of Pueblo West, said. "And Chuck said 'I'm going to call their bluff.' He called the number and they came and flew us out here."

Chuck and Helen Isaacson ran Gates Department Store in Fort Dodge, Iowa, a family business for 50 years, and thought retiring to Colorado would be a great adventure.

When they came in 1972, though, Chuck soon decided retirement wasn't for him. Instead, he wanted to achieve a dream, using his business acumen to run a restaurant.

That's how the first independent restaurant in Pueblo West, Charlie's Shake and Sandwich, came to be.

"Chuck said that he always wanted to have a little ice cream and sandwich shop," Isaacson said, "and I said, go for it. He made the arrangements and one year later, we opened up Charlie's Shake and Sandwich."

Charlie's was located at 26 W. Hahns Peak Ave., at the location that currently houses Pizza King, and at the time, the little sandwich and ice cream shop became a destination.

In a much more wide open version of Pueblo West, the building that housed Charlies was visible for miles, perched upon a slight hill that beckoned many of Pueblo West's earliest residents.

"It was all you could really see," Isaacson said. "It was sitting up there, and from the Highway, you could see it sitting there."

At the time, there was the Pueblo West Inn, which was a more swanky locale that catered to the prospective Pueblo West residents that regularly came to town to see what the new community had to offer.

To current residents, needing an affordable day-to-day restaurant, Charlie's fit the bill.

Opened on June 16, 1974, Charlie's was a family affair. The Isaacsons' three children, Jane, Mary, and Tommy and their son-in-law, Dan, were on board to run the restaurant.

In the July 1974 issue of The Pueblo West News, the shop was described: "the cheerful yellow, orange and brown decor is second only to the cheerful service at Charlie's. The color pictures displayed on the wall are done by Charlie himself, who makes photography his hobby. Daughter Jane made the aprons and pop can hats."

Charlie's was the type of shop that had more in common with malt shops in the 1950s than a modern-day Dairy Queen.

The ice cream was homemade, hamburgers, sandwiches, french fries and malts were on the menu. Some of its most popular items were reuben sandwiches and Chuck's concoction, the pizza burger.

"A lot of the sandwiches Chuck dreamed up himself," Isaacson said, "and I think they customers really liked that."

It became a magnet for not only locals, but kids too.

"My little granddaughter was there," Isaacson said, "and she made friends with every little kid that came in there. That was their only place to get ice cream or a malt, and we made our own ice cream every morning. Every night we had to clean it out and start over."

The restaurant stayed open for 10 years before the Isaacsons sold the building. It went through several owners before the Pizza King took up residence nearly two decades ago.

But Charlie's was the first casual restaurant to go in the community, and the article about Charlie's opening encapsulated it best, as it catered to the clientele that dominated the community at the time.

"Businessmen, office girls, construction workers, truckers, housewives and teenagers had been waiting for Charlie's to open, as it is the type of food place that serves a special need in Pueblo West."

