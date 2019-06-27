Ronan Neilson goes above and beyond to keep Pueblo city employees on the air.

The radio technician recently was selected as the city's employee of the quarter.

Neilson was hired on April 13, 2018, as a permanent employee of the city's information technology-based radio shop that serves the Pueblo Police and Fire Departments, as well as any city department or employee who uses a radio for communications, Since then, his mission has been to improve his knowledge of his job, according to Brian Bates, his supervisor.

"If Ronan encounters an intermittent problem occurring in a police vehicle that cannot be found using normal trouble-shooting procedures, he will arrange with the officer to go on a ride-a-long during that officer's normal shift," Bates said. "Many times, the ride-a-long will be on a weekend or graveyard shift. If Ronan comes in after normal working hours for a ride-a-long, he always contacts as many officers as possible to take care of any problems that the officers may be encountering with their radios and equipment."

Bates also said that Neilson has taken time to learn as much as he can about the computer-programmed equipment in the police department's new SUV patrol vehicles.

"This enables the radio shop to turn on officer-desired features that were not enabled in the standard build from the vendor, such as different light-bar flash patterns for better visibility and less downtime for the vehicle," Bates said.

Neilson, who was the city IT department's employee of the year for 2018 as well, said he isn't one to seek out recognition and that going home at night knowing he did a good job is what satisfies him.

Still, he said, it is nice to be recognized.

"I just kind of wasn't expecting it. It just kind of took me by surprise," Neilson said. "It was a really good, rewarding feeling. It's kind of hard to describe how that feels when somebody tells you that you got employee of the quarter out of 'X' number of employees across the city, especially for the short time that I've been here."

Neilson said he works hard at his job and takes a lot of pride in it.

"I've gotten called in on days when I'm not even on call and I have no problem coming in just because I do care about my job that much," he said. "I try to put the end user, being the first responders for instance, as a priority because in a world that doesn't seem like they're that valued. I want to be able to support them as much as I can and make a difference for them because they're trying to make a difference for the entire city."

