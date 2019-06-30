On Thursday, the United States of America turns 242 and Puebloans, like all Americans, will be celebrating in style.

For the 16th year, Rollin on the Riverwalk offers visitors an evening of music, fellowship and the largest fireworks display in Southern Colorado.

Presented by the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo Foundation, the celebration begins at 5 p.m., with local radio personality Nick Donovan serving as master of ceremonies. At the AMR Confluence Plaza, country musicmakers Triple Nickel will perform starting at 7 p.m. Visitors are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets from which to enjoy the show.

At 9 p.m., weather permitting, an expansive succession of fireworks will be set off over the Riverwalk area.

From 13 vendors, there is food and drink available for purchase, and attendees are advised that no outside food or drink is allowed. Also banned are pets, smoking, coolers, tents and canopies.

Gate admission is $5 for adults and $3 for seniors, children 12 and under, and military. Discount admission tickets, at $3, are available at JR's Country Stores and from the HARP administrative offices at 125 Riverwalk Place.

Also available are premium tables for eight, at $160, and 10-person tables for $200.

For more information, call 595-0242.

Across the way at Memorial Hall, the Pueblo Symphony's Celebrate Freedom Concert begins at 7 p.m.

Returning to perform with the symphony is the engaging pop-opera vocal group Poperazzi.

The concert is free but tickets are required to attend. Tickets can be picked up at the Memorial Hall box office.

This year's theme is “Let Freedom Ring!,” with participants encouraged to decorate their entries to reflect that.

When the sun sets, and with weather permitting, the fireworks show will begin. Organizers point out that optimal viewing is located along Joe Martinez Boulevard between Civic Center Drive and Palmer Lake Drive. The aerial explosions can also be seen along Palmer Lake Drive between Joe Martinez Boulevard and Angus Drive.

Pueblo West's celebration begins at 7:30 a.m. Thursday with the 12th annual Liberty Point 5K Run/Walk, a fundraiser for the United Way of Pueblo County presented by San Isabel Electric.

Although there are no fireworks ban in place, city officials remind citizens that the municipal code only allows fireworks to be used from 7 a.m. to midnight Thursday.



Any piece that flies on its own power, shoots items into the air, or explodes is illegal. Roman candles, firecrackers and M-80s, bottle rockets and mortars are among the prohibited items.

As a federal holiday, the Fourth would see local, state and federal government offices and departments closed, along with banks, post offices/delivery, public libraries and nationally, the stock market.



Most big-box retailers and grocery stores, along with chain restaurants, would be open, as will Colorado’s state parks.

