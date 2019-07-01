BIRTHS
Baker: Born to Shannon and Jay-Michael Baker, Pueblo, a son, June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.
Herrera: Born to Richelle Valdez and Jeriko Herrera, Pueblo, a son, June 26 at Parkview Medical Center.
Johnson: Born to Autumn and Cole Johnson, Pueblo West, a son, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.
Maldonado: Born to Patricia Vigil and Adam Maldonado, Pueblo, a daughter, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.
Marquez: Born to Aurora Gerardy and Elias Marquez, Pueblo, a son, June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.
Mendez: Born to Felicia Salas and Juan Mendez, Pueblo, a son, June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.
Navarrete Burgoin: Born to Maggie and Marco Navarrete Burgoin, Pueblo West, a son, June 25 at home.
Peteque: Born to Alicia Montoya and Anthony Peteque, Pueblo, a son, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.
Ross: Born to Kimberly Sanchez and Tre Ross, Pueblo, a daughter, June 27 at Parkview Medical Center.
Schoenrock: Born to Ashley Melchor and Ryan Schoenrock, Pueblo West, a daughter, June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.
Shoub: Born to Ashley Shoub, Pueblo West, a daughter, June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.
Trimble: Born to Lauren and Adam Trimble, Pueblo West, a daughter, June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
June 30
Rulapaugh: John Herbert Rulapaugh, 78. Montgomery & Steward.
Torres: Eileen L. Torres, 64. Angelus.
June 29
Driscoll: Karen Laurel Driscoll, 58. Roselawn.
June 28
Montano: Angela M. Montano, 58. Angelus.
Smith: John W. Smith, 98. Imperial.
LAS ANIMAS
Mosby: Alta L. Mosby, 93, Las Animas, June 29. Horber, Las Animas.