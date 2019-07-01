The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Arkansas River at La Junta. At this time, the warning remains in effect will continue until Sunday.

“I’m going to do everything I can do to keep (the water flow) at or below 6,000 cubic feet per second,” John Van Oort, water commissioner with the Colorado Division of Water Resources, told the La Junta Tribune-Democrat.

Gauges indicated the flow at La Junta Monday was 1330 cfs. However, near Rocky Ford, gauges registered 3390 cfs just after 2 p.m.

Van Oort indicated that anything over 6,000 cfs would be cause for flooding.

Precipitating the warning was a forecast of scattered to numerous slow moving thunderstorms expected to develop over the mountains Monday afternoon. High running rivers and streams due to run off from snow melt was included in the warning.

Meteorologist Brad Carlberg said that flooding of the river could be possible if the area sees heavy rainfall in a short period of time. As much as half an inch of moisture in an hour could cause flooding, according to Carlberg.

Carlberg predicted the area wouldn't receive more than 0.25 inches of rain, though.

A chance for hail and high winds was also included in the NWS warning.

Scattered thunderstorms are also possible on Tuesday, with a chance for hail, heavy rainfall and winds up to 50 mph.

The chance of storms is expected to decrease Wednesday through Friday, as warmer air moves in.

Moisture may return over the weekend, though, in the form of thunderstorms and, potentially, localized heavy rainfall.

