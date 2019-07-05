Fowler Town Hall will be closed for business during Independence day celebrations.

Other closings around the area will include all federal, state, county and local government offices. Banks and the Post Office are also closed during Fourth of July celebrations. All mentioned offices will be back to regular hours on July 5.

Closings on Thursday, for Fowler will also include the Fowler Public Library. On July 5 they will be opened back up for business. Friday will also include an awards picnic for the summer reading program at Gerard Park starting at 11 a.m.

jconlan@ljtdmail.com