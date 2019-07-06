BROOMFIELD - Apricots, a member of the rose family and a relative of the peach, are an early season fruit crop in Colorado. They are an excellent source of Vitamins A and C, and a good source of potassium and fiber.

Choose apricots that are plump, firm and uniformly colored.

Look for Colorado apricots at your local farmers’ market, grocery store or at restaurants across the state.

Each month the Colorado Department of Agriculture features a different commodity to highlight the variety and quality of products grown in the state. The following recipe is provided by Chef Jason K. Morse, C.E.C., of 5280 Culinary, LLC:

Apricot Crisp

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup quick oats

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cups fresh apricots, pits removed and sliced thin

¾ cup sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

½ cup cold water

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla paste

Preheat oven to 375℉. In a medium stainless steel bowl, combine the flour, oats, brown sugar, cinnamon and melted butter. Stir until moistened and crumbly in texture.

Grease a 9x13 baking pan and press about half of the mixture into the bottom of the pan. Place sliced apricots on top of pressed oat mixture.

In a stock pot, combine the sugar, cornstarch, water and vanilla paste then cook for about 12 minutes until thickened, stirring well.

Pour this mixture over the apricots then top with the remaining oat mixture.

Bake for 35-45 minutes or until golden and the mixture has started to bubble. Remove from the oven and let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve with vanilla ice cream.

Enjoy with a glass of Colorado wine, such as Sweet Gewürztraminer from Carlson Vineyards in Palisade. This wine is part of the 2018 Colorado Governor’s Cup Collection, which includes wines that best represent Colorado’s wine industry as selected by a panel of national and Colorado wine professionals.

Visit coloradoproud.org for a complete list of recipes.