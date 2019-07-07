CANON CITY — Sometimes the best part of a vacation is when you can take time to slow your roll.

John and Lauri Saxton have started the kind of business that allows visitors here to do just that and still get a thrill. They launched their iLean Ride Co! business in 2012 offering Segway scooter tours that give visitors and locals alike a different perspective of the Royal Gorge Bridge and Skyline Drive. They even have a 6-acre track that is the only one like it in the world for people to ride Segways.

“It is like a dirt bike race track for Segways. It has hills, dips and whoops.

The Segways have big tires and it is just a blast,” Saxton explained.

The couple raised their children in Surprise, Arizona, and took their first-ever Segway tour in Sedona. After that, they were hooked and had to get their own machines.

In Surprise, the adults would ride the Segways and their kids would ride dirt bikes. On one such occasion the kids rode the Segways on big dirt bike tracks.

“They were laughing like little kids and that’s what gave me the idea – I didn’t know you could do tracks like that on a Segway,” Saxton said.

The rest of the business fell together when the couple helped a buddy move to Canon City.

“We saw that bridge – we didn’t even know it existed – and Skyline Drive. We talked to the bridge company and they said, ‘Yeah do your tours here,’ and we talked to the city and they said it was OK to do the tours on Skyline Drive so everything just fell into place,” Saxton said.

The tours are so popular that the couple’s 15-scooter fleet is constantly on the move during the summer and Saxton has obtained Level II technician status through Segway so he can keep the little vehicles humming.

“We train people until they get comfortable here and then we load up the van and a trailer and take them to the bridge or Skyline Drive. The bridge is probably the most popular - it is a blast - a very fun tour,” Saxton said.

Cost of the bridge tour is $89 and includes an all-day pass to the bridge so once the tour is over, guests can return to experience the nation’s highest suspension bridge and all the park has to offer.

Skyline Drive is the longest tour. Segway tours are ideal for anyone ages 6 and older.

Tours and the track are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The office is at the top of Eight Mile Hill sharing space with the Hitching Post gift shop at 39 Fremont County Road 3A.

Reservations are required this time of year due to the demand. Tours can be booked online at ileanrideco.com or by calling 719-315-4044.

The Saxtons and their partners at the Hitching Post share the coffee and Blue Bell Ice Cream concession, plus children will get a kick out of feeding three kid goats on site.

Canon City tours run through the end of September when the Saxtons return to Sedona.

“We go back there in the winter and we will be doing tours at the ISM Raceway which is a NASCAR race track. We just started that in April after they did $1.78 million in renovations.

“They have two races a year and the rest of the time it is our track,” Saxton explained.

The couple employ a total of five workers but are prepared to add more if the demand calls for it.

“We draw from roughly 350,000 people a year who pass by here to go to the Royal Gorge. In Sedona there is a 4 million population in the area so we will have to see how it goes,” Saxton said.

To see video footage go to https://youtu.be/RAC_KubwcY0.

tharmon@chieftain.com

Twitter: @tracywumps