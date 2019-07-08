Our Lady of Guadalupe/St. Patrick's Catholic Parish decided to do things a bit differently this year in honor of the 100th Anniversary of the Catholic Church Bazaar. They voted as a congregation on three women and three men to be honored as silver kings and silver queens.

When the final decision had to be made, nobody wanted to pick among these six people for the honor of king and queen, so instead all were honored on Friday evening.

They are Rita Maes, Mercie Ferguson, Raymond Herrera, Ernie Arellano, Robert and Doris Gamez. These six people have served in almost every capacity the church offers. Maes has served as housekeeper and chief rosary reader, Ferguson and Arellano the go-to persons for every duty, Hererra always offers to wash dishes after the Bazaar Mexican dinners. The Gamez couple have performed with the mariachis in every capacity. Robert Gamez plays "Taps" for military funerals all over the area. All of the men have served their country as well as their church.