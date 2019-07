IN MEMORIAM Roman Lee Nava Happy Birthday Hito July 8, 1976 He had a smile, a pleasant way, A helping hand to all he knew. He was so kind, so generous and true. On earth, he nobly did his best. Hito, we love and miss you so very much. In Our Hearts Forever With Love From, Mom, Dad, Bro Preston, Josiah, Jayden, Shanna, Selanis, Donte, Olivas and Nava Families