Two local cowgirls from La Junta qualified for the Shorty's Short Go at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Okla.

The second go ended on Saturday evening, and the short go was Sunday morning. The Top 10 performers in each event qualified for the short go.

Trinity Ortiz qualified in the Little Wrangler pole bending, where she was third after the second go. After recording a time of 22.280 seconds in the first go on Thursday, she came back with a 21.128 later in the day for total of 43.408 seconds.

Ortiz came close to qualifying for a second event as she was 12th in goat tail untying. She had times of 7.140 on Tuesday afternoon and 7.290 on Saturday morning for a combined time of 14.430 seconds — 0.21 seconds off the final qualifier.

Ortiz also had times of 18.672 and 13.973 in barrel racing for a total of 32.645. After a no time in flag racing on Tuesday, Ortiz responded with a time of 7.664 on Saturday.

Bristyl Barratt was the other local qualifier as she placed fourth overall in goat tail untying. She had a time of 6.360 on Tuesday and a 6.660 on Saturday for a combined total of 13.020 seconds.

Barratt also had times of 18.541 Tuesday and 13.488 Saturday in barrel racing for a overall time of 32.029. She had a no time in her first flag race run on Wednesday, but she came back with a 7.362 on Friday.

Barratt had a no time in pole bending in either attempt.

There was one other local Little Wrangler in Fowler's Graeson Bottini. He had a little tough luck as he had only one successful barrel race in 15.215 on Friday, and one good goat tail untying in 15.730 on Tuesday. He recorded no times in flag racing and pole bending.

In the junior division, Barratt's brother, Maverick, came close to qualifying in the junior boys' flag racing. He had times of 7.390 and 7.155 on Thursday for a total of 14.545, which placed him 17th.

He also had times of 14.570 and 12.870 in goat tying.

Another local in the junior boys' division was Las Animas' Colton Rader. He recorded times of 20.260 and 19.310 in goat tying for a total of 39.570 seconds. He also participated in flag racing and he scored a no time on Wednesday and a 7.996 on Friday.

Two more locals participated in the junior girls' division in Rocky Ford's Emilee Carroll and Cheraw's Jerni Hall.

Carroll recorded times of 13.508 and 14.383 in barrel racing for a final of 27.891. She also claimed times of 13.585 and 21.140 in goat tying for a combined finish of 34.725. She also competed in pole bending with times of 27.931 and 23.817 for a total of 51.748.

Hall scored times of 13.700 and 13.610 in barrel racing for a final of 27.310 seconds, 17.438 and 16.011 in goat tying for a combined final of 33.489 seconds, and 22.693 and 27.654 in pole bending for a total of 50.347 seconds.

Four local cowgirls were in the senior girls' division.

Hall's sister, Dray, had time of 14.155 and 13.546 in barrel racing for a final of 27.701 seconds, 22.989 and 21.630 in pole bending for a total of 44.619 seconds, and 24.362 and 41.627 on the trail course which added up to a final of 65.989 seconds.

Dolly Diodosio of Fowler scored times of 14.514 and 14.179 in barrel racing for a combined final of 28.693. She recorded no times in breakaway roping.

Two Kim cowgirls, Talara Nittler and Kamrynn Patterson were also in the senior girls' division.

Nittler competed in five events. She was in barrel racing and had times of 18.359 and 13.031 for a total of 31.390 seconds. She was also in goat tying and scored times of 9.842 and 10.233 for a combination of 20.075 seconds. She participated in pole bending with times of 21.949 and 21.056 for a final of 43.075 seconds.

Nittler had no times in breakaway roping.

Nittler also competed in ribbon roping with Marlee Quarles of Pampa, Texas. They had a no time in their first run, but they recorded a 15.928-second run on their second attempt.

Patterson was in four events. In barrel racing, she recorded times of 14.819 and 14.632 for a total of 29.451. In the trail course, she claimed times of 39.863 and 45.562 for a finish of 85.425 seconds.

She was also in breakaway roping. She had no time on her first attempt, but answered with a 14.170-second ride on her second.

Patterson was also in ribbon roping with Walsh's Justin Wright. They recorded a time of 17.262 seconds in the first go, but had a no time in the second.

Four local cowboys participated in the senior boys' division.

Carroll's brother, Bryson was in one individual event in tie-down roping and he recorded a no time in his first run, but he scored a time of 11.250 seconds on his second.

He was also in both team events with Jaylyn Hash of Lakin, Kan. In team topping, they had a time of 6.100 seconds, which was ranked in the Top 10 after the first go. Unfortunately, they had a no time in the second go.

They were also in ribbon roping and they recorded a time of 18.502 seconds in their first run. But like team roping, they were unsuccessful in the second go.

Rader's brother, Miles, participated in tie-down roping. He had a no time in the first go, but he scored a time of 18.630 seconds in the second.

Bottini's brother, Evan, had some unfortunate luck. He teamed with Rayanne Griffin of Stratton in ribbon roping, but they had a no time in the first go. They came back with a 19.131 in the second.

He was also in tie-down roping and team roping, but failed to recorded a time in either event.

The final local competitor was Sugar City's Crowley McCuistion. He teamed with Peyton's Braydin Starr in ribbon roping and they had a time of 10.878 seconds in the first go, which was ranked in the Top 10. However, they had a 26.590-second run in the second go for a final of 37.468 seconds.

McCuistion was also in bull riding and team roping, but did not score in either event.

