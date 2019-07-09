State Rep. Bri Buentello, D-Pueblo, did not write a letter under her name that appeared in Tuesday's Tell It to The Chieftain letters section.

We at The Chieftain regret the error and have apologized to Buentello.

We likewise apologize to you, our readers, because this type of error speaks to credibility, and we want you to be able to count on us to not make such mistakes.

The Chieftain for years has required contact information for all letters submitted for publication. Further, for those letters selected for print, we telephone the letter writer for further verification. We did that in the case of Buentello's letter. But the number, and the woman impersonating Buentello, were bogus.

We have not had this happen before involving anyone of prominence, but as we all know, there's a first time for everything. So we are beefing up our process of verifying letters in hopes of this not happening again.

Again, we apologize to Buentello and to you, our readers. We will do better.

Sincerely,

Steve Henson

Editor, The Pueblo Chieftain