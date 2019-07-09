The Pueblo West Fire Department’s fireworks show wasn’t the only show in town as plenty of illegal fireworks were spotted soaring into the night sky last Thursday.

“As far as the fireworks from July 1 to July 7 sheriff’s deputies issued three citations for illegal fireworks,” said Gayle Perez, sheriff’s office spokeswoman.

Perez said the citations are issued based on citizen complaints or observations made by officers patrolling the area.

The illegal fireworks did cause extra work for the fire department.

“We did have five fire incidents related to illegal fireworks. Three of these fires resulted in property damage to wooden privacy fences and one included a vehicle that sustained damage,” said Brian Caserta, fire chief.

“Property loss from these fires will exceed $15,000. The other two fires were contained to just prairie and vegetation being burned,” he explained.

As far as the parade was concerned, thanks to the presence of both sheriff’s deputies and 20 additional private security officers at the Wet ’n Wild parade, there were no safety or security incidents reported. The metro district hired the extra security because the parade draws about 20,000 people and some unruly parade goers had thrown ice bombs.

“There were no incidents involving the crowds this year. Although some (people) had to be warned of water balloons, there was nothing else to report,” Caserta said.

“I believe having the extra set of eyes through more of the parade route does make a difference of what people think they can and cannot get away with,” he said.

