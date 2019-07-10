The La Junta Tiger Sharks youth swimming team traveled a few miles east last weekend as it participated in the Las Animas Trofins Invitational at the Las Animas swimming pool.

Five Tiger Sharks won at least one individual event and five relay teams also won.

Among the champions was Duncan Balicki, who won six events in the boys' 13-14-year-old division. He won the 1,500-meter freestyle in 23:37.48, the 100 breaststroke in 1:34.70, the 200 freestyle in 2:37.87, the 200 individual medley in 3:07.20, the 100 freestyle in 1:11.45, and the 200 breaststroke in 3:26.78.

Balicki was also second in the 100 backstroke in 1:28.71, second in the 50 freestyle in 32.51 seconds, and third in the 100 butterfly in 1:34.08.

Balicki's older brother, Walker, won two events in the 15-and-older division. He took the championship in the 100 breaststroke in 1:29.04, and the 100 backstroke in 1:24.53.

Walker was also second in the 200 freestyle in 2:36.20, second in the 50 freestyle in 31.81, second in the 200 backstroke in 3:08.18, third in the 200 IM in 3:10.29, third in the 100 butterfly in 1:35.60, and third in the 100 freestyle in 1:14.10.

Another family that won championships was the Torrez clan — Gabriella and Joaquin.

Gabriella participated in the girls' 8-and-younger age group and she won the 25 breaststroke in 29.02, and the 100 freestyle in 1:48.50.

She took second in four more events. That list includes the 25 backstroke in 26.40, the 100 IM in 1:58.76, the 25 freestyle in 20.77, and the 50 backstroke in 55.17.

Joaquin won five events in the boys' 6-and-younger division. He won the 25 breaststroke in 37.04, the 100 freestyle in 1:56.26, the 25 backstroke in 37.47, the 50 freestyle in 53.37, and the 25 freestyle in 24.05.

He was second in two events including the 25 butterfly in 36.52, and the 50 backstroke in 1:16.49.

The Tiger Sharks' final individual champion was Cira Ayala Fowler, who won the girls' 13-14 100 butterfly in 1:33.58.

She as also fourth in the 400 freestyle in 6:47.26, ninth in the 200 freestyle in 3:15.18, 10th in the 200 IM in 1:51.28, 10th in the 100 freestyle in 1:29.10, 10th in the 200 breaststroke in 4:26.05, 13th in the 100 breaststroke in 210.95, and 13th in the 100 backstroke in 1:51.28.

The final two Tiger Shark boys to compete were Christian and Thomas Smith Pumalpa, both of whom were in the boys' 11-12 division.

Christian finished second in the 50 backstroke in 44.17 seconds, second in the 50 backstroke in 44.17, second in the 50 butterfly in 44.37, second in the 50 freestyle in 34.53, second in the 100 backstroke in 1:35.55, third in the 400 freestyle in 53.24, third in the 200 freestyle in 2:56.59, third in the 100 freestyle in 1:18.68, fourth in the 50 breaststroke in 53.24, and fifth in the 100 IM in 1:34.74.

Thomas took fourth in the 50 butterfly in 56.20, fifth in the 50 backstroke in 56.31, fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:30.46, fifth in the 100 backstroke in 2:00.70, sixth in the 200 freestyle in 3:25.77, sixth in the 50 freestyle in 40.93, and seventh in the 50 breaststroke in 1:01.35.

Another member of the Smith Pumalpa family, Emilia, competed in the girls' 8-and-younger age group. She was second in the 50 butterfly in 1:08.62, third in the 100 freestyle in 2:00.18, third in the 25 butterfly in 27.77, third in the 50 freestyle in 56.03, fifth in the 25 freestyle in 24.79, sixth in the 25 breaststroke in 40.68, sixth in the 50 backstroke in 1:07.43, and 10th in the 25 backstroke in 33.29.

Other families who were in the meet were the Heberlies and the Hermans.

Charlotte Heberlie was in the girls' 13-14 division and she took seventh in the 400 freestyle in 7:36.30, seventh in the 200 breaststroke in 4:09.81, ninth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:53.28, 11th in the 200 backstroke in 4:35.29, 13th in the 100 freestyle in 1:31.72, 13th in the 50 freestyle in 40.16, and 14th in the 200 freestyle in 3:29.90.

Younger sister, Daisy, participated in the 9-10 age group. She finished seventh in the 100 backstroke in 2:08.63, ninth in the 50 backstroke in 55.89, ninth in the 50 freestyle in 48.15, 12th in the 100 freestyle in 1:51.55, 12th in the 100 breaststroke in 2:38.19, 15th in the 200 freestyle in 4:32.95, 15th in the 100 IM in 2:18.01, and 16th in the 50 breaststroke in 1:13.95.

Dayjiana Herman was in the girls' 13-14 division. She was sixth in the 200 breaststroke in 4:07.11, seventh in the 200 backstroke in 3:40.79, eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:52.96, 11th in the 200 IM in 3:51.05, 11th in the 100 freestyle in 1:31.16, 12th in the 100 backstroke in 1:48.60, 12th in the 50 freestyle in 40 seconds, and 16th in the 200 freestyle in 3:32.93.

Her younger sister, Merissa, competed in the 9-10 age group. She was second in the 200 freestyle in 3:25.36, fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:56.11, fifth in the 100 IM in 1:53.64, fifth in the 100 freestyle in 1:37.03, fifth in the the 100 breaststroke in 2:06.76, sixth in the 50 freestyle in 45.47, and eighth in the 50 backstroke in 55.57.

Brylee Gearhart swam in the girls' 11-12 division. She placed fifth in the 100 backstroke in 2:01.39, sixth in the 50 butterfly in 53.76, sixth in the 100 freestyle in 1:31.53, sixth in the 50 freestyle in 41.05, seventh in 50 breaststroke in 52.50, eighth in the 200 freestyle in 3:28.04, ninth in the 50 backstroke in 54.92, and ninth in the 100 IM in 1:52.72.

Three more girls were in the 9-10 group in Ericka Kadlecek, Madalyn Tafoya and Rylie Goodwin.

Kadlecek took fifth in the 50 breaststroke in 58.50, sixth in the 200 freestyle in 3:42.91, sixth in the 50 butterfly in 59.63, sixth in the 100 backstroke in 2:03.38, seventh in the 100 freestyle in 1:42.52, eighth in the 100 IM in 1:56.74, 11th in the 50 freestyle in 49.01, and 12th in the 50 backstroke in 59.21.

Tafoya captured third in the 100 butterfly in 2:21.03, third in the 100 backstroke in 1:54.08, fourth in the 50 butterfly in 56.90, sixth in the 50 backstroke in 52.47, seventh in the 50 breaststroke in 1:01.08, seventh in the 50 freestyle in 45.55, 10th in the 100 IM in 2:00.65, and 10th in the 100 freestyle in 1:50.81.

Tafoya also stepped into the 11-12 division to swim in the 400 freestyle, where she placed seventh in 8:18.99.

Goodwin finished 14th in the 100 backstroke in 2:57.49, 17th in the 100 freestyle in 2:30.28, 21st in the 50 backstroke in 1:16.61, and 21st in the 50 freestyle in 1:06.41.

Her younger sister, Reagan, competed in the 8-and-younger division. She was seventh in the 50 backstroke in 1:08.37, ninth in the 25 backstroke in 32.76, ninth in the 50 freestyle in 1:14.36, and 12th in the 25 freestyle in 32.42.

Ryleigh Paugh also competed in the 8-and-younger age group. She was second in the 100 freestyle in 1:56.40, second in the 25 butterfly in 27.74, second in the 50 freestyle in 51.46, third in the 50 butterfly in 1:14.12, third in the 25 breaststroke in 31.47, third in the 25 backstroke in 31.47, third in the 25 freestyle in 23.07, and third in the 50 backstroke in 58.73.

The final Tiger Shark was Brynn Ayala Williams, who was in the 8-and-younger grouping. She recorded times of 30.98 in the 25 freestyle, 1:12.71 in the 50 freestyle, 2:40.35 in the 100 freestyle, 36.25 in the 100 backstroke, and 1:19.18 in the 50 backstroke. Her placings were unavailable.

In relay events, Paugh, Gabrella Torrez, Emilia Smith Pumalpa and Ayala Williams won the girls' 8-and-younger medley in 2:00.23. Merissa Herman, Kadlecek, Tafoya and Daisy Heberlie took the girls' 10-and-younger 200 medley in 3:39.34. Emilia Smith Pumalpa, Reagan Goodwin, Paugh and Gabriella Torrez claimed the girls' 8-and-younger 100 freestyle in 1:44.98, Merissa Herman, Kadlecek, Daisy Heberlie and Tafoya won the girls 10-and-younger 200 freestyle in 3:03.68. Christian Smith Pumalpa, Ayala Fowler, Dayjiana Herman and Duncan Balicki was first in the mixed 14-and-younger 200 freestyle in 2:25.56.

Dayjiana Herman, Duncan Balicki, Christian Smith Pumalpa and Ayala Fowler placed third in the mixed 14-and-younger 200 medley in 2:54.82.

Team scores were unavailable.

The next meet is the Canon City Invitational this weekend. It begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

The regular season wraps up on July 19-21 at the Lamar Invitational. The Southeast Colorado Aquatics League meet in July 26-28 at La Junta High School's Tiger Gym pool.

