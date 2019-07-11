Knapp’s Market in Rocky Ford opened Tuesday, and the melons that make the town famous were there for the party.

“It’s almost unheard of to have homegrown cantaloupe on opening day,” said Owner/Manager Gail Knapp.

They were on the small side, but they were there, and also some Rocky Sweets.

There was nothing undersized about the fresh zucchini, calabacita, yellow squash, cucumbers, okra and beets.



Worker Breanne Buchner shared a test for ripe watermelon with a customer.

“See this mark?” she said, pointing to a grayish-brown irregular mark on the side of a watermelon. “That’s a mark left by a bee. If there is a gummy black spot, that’s sugar.”



New tests for ripeness pop up every year. The time-honored hollow sound when thumped works very well, and there are those who can sniff ripeness around the stem.

The customer had the right idea: Ask someone who works there to help you.



When asked about tomatoes, Knapp said, “They’re picking cherry tomatoes in my garden right now. For the big red ones, it’ll probably be next week.”

