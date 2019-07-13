Family fun and valuable information will be in abundant supply this evening, July 11, at the Fort Lyon Community Building Event.

Hosted by Bent County Development Foundation, Colorado Department of Local Affairs, Bent County Development Foundation and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, the festivities will include food trucks (Almost Home Cooking and Torres Mexican Food), local musicians, games, climbing wall, art exhibits, prize drawings, information booths and conversations about keeping the Lower Arkansas Valley a great place to live.

Also featured is a Census 2020 Everyone Counts presentation, from 7 - 8 p.m. (free childcare will be provided by Bent County Early Learning Center).

“This event is an excellent opportunity to build bridges between our communities in Southeast Colorado," said Sammie George, executive director of the Bent County Development Foundation. "It is extremely important that we come together and work regionally to promote and preserve our way of life.”

The fun is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and continue until 8:30 p.m.

Fort Lyon Supportive Residential Community is funded by DOLA, which contracts with Colorado Coalition for the Homeless to provide recovery-oriented supportive services, and with Bent County, which manages the facility, the facility's website states.

"The program began in September 2013 with just 27 residents, and has grown exponentially over the last two years serving more than 1,517 residents. Participation is voluntary, and every week propel arrive at Fort Lyon by bus seeking to overcome their cycle of addiction and homelessness," it says.

Additionally, residents fully engage in the overall operations of the campus, including food services, facilities and grounds maintenance, and housekeeping.

Educational and vocational opportunities are also available through local colleges, and residents are encouraged to participate in creative programs that help build support and community while assisting with recovery.

This evening's event is the second community building gathering to take place at the residential facility. The first - a community picnic - was held June 6.

“Come out and join us for a fun and informational evening," said George. “Everyone has questions about Fort Lyon. This is a great time to come out and see all of the great things that are happening here, and to ask those questions."

