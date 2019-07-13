The unofficial draws for the National High School Finals Rodeo was announced last week, affecting four local cowboys and cowgirls.

The NHSFR will take place next week at the Sweetwater Events Center in Rock Springs, Wyo.

Jacobi Larson of Fowler is entered in girls' pole bending and she will first run on Monday morning. She will next perform in the evening of July 19.

La Junta's Kodey Hoss will compete in girls' goat tying and she will have her first run on Sunday evening. She will next compete on July 20 in the morning.

Colt Honey of La Junta will perform in steer wrestling. His runs on on Monday evening and in the morning of July 19.

The final local competitor is Sugar City's Crowley McCuistion, who will perform in bull riding. He will have both of his rides on Wednesday in both the morning and evening.

The top finishers in each event will return for the championship short-go on the evening of July 20.

