Otero Junior College will host three summer camps from July 29-31. Camps will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for adults in the community. The camps will be taught by OJC staff and faculty, with the goal of supporting the community, as well as highlighting the programs, staff, and faculty at OJC. Camps will cost $10 per person.



Camps being offered are as follows:



EFFECTIVE SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGIES IN ADVERTISING AND BUSINESS



Monday, July 29 from 5pm-8pm



Join OJC’s Social Media and Recruitment Coordinator to learn what companies with effective social media campaigns are doing to build a large, loyal following. Best practices for reaching your target audience through a social media marketing campaign will be discussed.



UNDER THE STARS



Tuesday, July 30 from 5pm-8pm



In this workshop, participants will learn about the modern state of astronomical study through online activities and experiences with a solar telescope, other solar equipment, optical telescopes, and a radio telescope. If weather permits, you will spend considerable time looking at objects in the sky and learning about future research.



INTRO TO SOUND ENGINEERING



Wednesday, July 31 from 5pm-8pm



An introduction to sound production for those interested in learning the basic foundation of audio engineering and how to operate minimal equipment such as a microphone, cable cord, and sound board. A great introductory workshop for those interested in volunteering for church services or community activities, and for anyone interested in learning more about sound engineering.



To register for camps online visit https://www.ojc.edu/about/newsevents/ojcevents/stemcamps/summerstem03.aspx



For more information about camps, contact Dr. Chelsea Herasingh at 719-384-6976 or email Chelsea.Herasingh@ojc.edu.