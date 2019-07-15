It’s been roughly eight decades since the Rood Candy Co. last sold confections, but the 110-year-old red brick structure still stands on West Seventh Street. The building has seen several owners throughout those decades - most recently the Housing Authority of Pueblo - who renovated it in the 1990s to be used as affordable housing.

The story of the Rood Candy Co. Building begins with company founder, Aaron Rood.

Born June 1, 1845, in Windham County, Conn., Rood’s family left the Eastern seaboard and headed west to Illinois in 1847. At age 19, Rood enlisted in the Company B, 92nd Illinois Infantry in the Civil War.

After his military service, Rood worked in hardware before traveling west once again, this time to Boulder, Colo. In 1885, Rood moved to Pueblo, where he first became involved in the confectionery business. By 1890, Rood was named vice president of the newly established Pueblo Cracker and Confectionery Co. on West Fourth Street.

Five years later, Rood became the foreman of the company. In a 1968 publication titled “X-Ray Pueblo,” Helen Marshall wrote that the company was renamed the Colorado Confectionery Company. In 1905, the company moved to the current location on West Seventh Street and later came to be known as the Rood Candy Company.

What remains of the Rood Candy Company Building was an addition built in 1909, said Gary Trujillo, the staff architect at the Housing Authority of Pueblo. On Dec. 12, 1909, the Pueblo Chieftain reported that the addition cost $35,000 to $40,000. The original property consisted of the original building east of the addition, a steam power plant and a stable for horses. It is unknown when the original building was demolished.

In the earliest days of the Rood Candy Company, horse-drawn wagons were vital.

“That’s how they hauled until the trucks came, because that was their distribution,” Trujillo said. “They would distribute the candy all over town.”

According to the Rood Candy Company Building’s nomination form for the National Register of Historical Places, the company was one of Colorado’s top candy manufacturers. After Rood’s death in 1920, the company continued to distribute throughout the West, until it closed in the late 1930s.

Starting in 1943, the Rood building was used by Pueblo Junior College for war-time technical and vocational education. According to the nomination form, students learned machining, sheet metal production, blueprint reading, aircraft engineering and radio maintenance. After the war, the building was used as a warehouse for School District 60, according to Trujillo.

In 1983, the district sold the building to Energy Conservation Systems Inc., an Atlanta firm that purchased several historic properties in downtown Pueblo for renovation.

The building was owned by a California-based developer before being bought by the City of Pueblo in 1996. The Housing Authority began their renovations two years later through the use of historical tax credits.

When the Housing Authority began renovations, the roof and flooring had already been gutted by the California developer.

“You could stand in the basement and you could see the sky,” Trujillo said. “We were trying to do measuring and so forth, but in order to get up there we had to lay down plywood.”

The Housing Authority also added new windows, a mezzanine floor on the second level, plumbing system, boiler, an elevator and new walls for apartments.

The Rood Candy Building has served multiple purposes throughout the years, but it will remain affordable housing until 2039. According to Trujillo, the use of historical tax credits requires the building to be used for housing for at least 40 years.