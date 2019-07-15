The fifth Ace of Spades Riding and Roping Club gymkhana of the season was progressing nicely Thursday at the La Junta Kids Rodeo grounds.

That is, until about 8:15 p.m., when it started raining.

The rain suspended the flag racing event, so only the tiny tots, J1 girls, J1 boys and senior girls were able to do their runs.

The junior girls, junior boys and senior boys will have two flag race performances at the sixth and final event this coming Thursday.

Also affected was the roping events.

In the senior boys division, Riggin Dutton won two events, as he took barrel racing in 20.03 seconds and pole bending in 25.784.

The senior girls were led by Chanlee Pennington, who won flag racing in 10.47 seconds and pole bending in 28.960. Dray Hall won barrel racing in 19.33.

Maverick Barratt took two events in the junior boys division. He won barrel racing in 19.92 seconds and pole bending in 27.425.

Jerni Hall was also victorious in two events in the junior girls. She claimed barrel racing in 19.21 and pole bending in 22.615 seconds.

The Crouch brothers each won an event in the J1 boys. Ian won barrel racing in 24.87 seconds, while brother Ole won flag racing in 16.50. Spencer Mosher won pole bending in 43.827 seconds.

Fresh off a reserve world champion finish at the National Little Britches Finals Rodeo in pole bending, Trinity Ortiz won the same event in the J1 girls, as she had a time of 24.355. Also winning in that division were Bristyl Barratt in barrel racing in 17.96, and Reagan Koontz in flag racing in 11.65.

Rivers Koontz took a pair of events in the tiny tots. Koontz won barrel racing in 22.73 seconds and pole bending in 35.249. Haze Hall won flag racing in 7.62 seconds.

The goat tying results in all divisions were unavailable.

The final gymkhana is scheduled to begin Thursday at 6 p.m.

There will be a gymkhana on Friday at Missouri Days in Fowler; scheduled start time is 6 p.m.

