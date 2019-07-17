Like the wild adventure of a black diamond ski run, the business of sewing trendy ski parkas and “Hang 10” crew shirts was a wild ride for Pueblo West when Aspen Skiwear opened the first major manufacturing plant here in 1970.

According to an November 1969 Pueblo West News article, the company had plans to start construction on its $350,000 plant in December of that year.

The firm expected to hire 125 people and President Edward Levy said future expansion could lead to as many as 400 jobs. The company was listed as a division of the Denver-based Hilb Manufacturing Company, one of the nation’s leading makers of winter sports clothing, according to the article.

The company opened its 20,000 square foot production facility in October 1970 at 129 Enterprise Drive, on the corner of Enterprise Drive and Aspen Ski Way, marking the “first industry to locate in the city’s Science and Industry Park.” At that time 60 employees were working full time to crank out the garments.

According to the July 1971 edition of the Pueblo West News, Aspen Skiwear launched a new “in” fashion line for juniors.

“The latest look in clothes for ski slope wear is called ‘Hominy’ and the varied combinations of jackets, parkas, hats and jeans are in flashy read, white and blue. These and others in the firm’s new fashion line are being made in bright profusion at Aspen Skiwear’s Pueblo West facility.”

The article indicated the firm’s 85 employees were turning out 270 to 280 garments a day.

“In the prime production months of October and November, the daily total will climb to 300 garments and above to supply the firm’s numerous national and international outlets,” according to the article.

By February 1972, Aspen Skiwear announced a $250,000 expansion project to doubled the plant's size to 40,000 square feet. Again the company indicated it expected to provide work for more than 200 employees.

The 400 job goal mentioned in 1969 and the 200 job goal mentioned in 1972 never became a reality. Subsequent articles indicated the highest employee count never topped 175 workers.

A June 1973 article indicated that new styles of ski wear were being modeled by six Pueblo West students who attend Southern Colorado State College in nearby Pueblo.

“The enjoyable task of being the only male model among five lovely girls fell to Stuart Atnip. Modeling the fashionable women’s skiwear were Debbie Halst, Sue Dewson, Barb Cook, Sue Bittenbinder and Lynn Bailey,” the article read.

By June of 1976, Richton Sportswear moved in to share space with the Aspen Skiwear business. Richton had been the parent company for Aspen Skiwear for about two years and the News reported about 175 employees were busy manufacturing Aspen ski jackets and “Hang 10” crew shirts.

The article indicated about 3,600 shirts and 325 ski jackets were being manufactured five days a week.

By October 1978, the eight-year run of the business came to an end and Aspen Skiwear was closed.

“Aspen Skiwear and Richton Sportswear have discontinued operations in Pueblo West,” the News reported. “According to Tom Hill, group vice president of Richton International, there was not enough work to continue manufacturing the Richton products to keep the facility open.

“There just was not enough national demand to keep the plant going,” Hill said. “Aspen was using only 25 percent of the capacity of the entire plant and “does not use enough of the building to keep it open for either company.”

The article indicated the closure was a corporate decision.

By April 1979 a new buyer for the building emerged. The building was sold to two California-based partners - Jim Mann Sr., president of Mann Communication and Electronics of Agoura and Robert Monroe, owner of Robert C. Monroe Company in La Quinta.

“The Aspen building was closed about six months ago after its sister company Richton Sportswear, which also was housed int he building, completed its contract work in clothing manufacturing,” the News article read.

Mann told the newspaper the building would be leased for investment purposed.

By July of 1980, the building was back in business as it was being readied to make idlers for conveyor belt assemblies at the Hewitt Robins plant in the Pueblo West Industrial Park, according to the News.

The Pueblo County Assessor's Website indicates the building currently is owned by "129 Enterprise LLC" and is used as a marijuana grow facility. The 5-acre site includes what is now a 76,440 square foot warehouse and has an assessed valuation of $1.7 million.

