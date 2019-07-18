Billie Sue Pantle, 78, of Rocky Ford, Colo., passed away Tuesday, July 16, while in the company of family, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.



Billie was born in Wink, Texas, on March 1, 1941, a daughter of the late Wilda (Dinwiddie) Henderson and William Denison.



She was the widow of Duane Lee Pantle.



She was a member of United Methodist Church in Ordway, Colo.



Billie graduated high school from Alamogordo, N.M. It was there where she met her husband, Duane, and the two were married on July 27, 1963. In 1965, they moved to Crowley County, Colo., where they started their family and farmed and ranched for 30 years. The couple purchased the Manzanola Trading Company in 1976, operating it for 28 years. In 1995, they moved to Rocky Ford.



Billie led an active life and had many hobbies, including bowling, golfing, and bridge. After Duane’s passing in 2008, Billie found comfort in spending time with her many close friends, whether it be taking trips with “the girls” or enjoying the Wednesday night golf league and many golf tournaments. Her children and grandchildren brought her much love and joy and “Manny” was a fixture at their numerous activities.



She is survived by son, Greg (Shelley) Pantle, of Monument, Colo.; daughter, Lesli (Jace) Honey, of Cheraw, Colo.; sister, Barbara (Roger) Hobbs, of Bloomfield, N.M.; brother, Jack Denison, of Albuquerque, N.M.; brother-in-law, Don (Eula) Pantle; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Monte) Denbo and DeVonne Juister.



She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Gabrielle Pantle, Leia Pantle, Jade Pantle, Jacey (Ty) Glover, Chance Honey, Shaylee (John) Estes, Colt Honey, Sheridan Honey; 4 great-grandchildren, Tildyn Glover, Everley Glover, Levi Estes and Scarlett Estes.



Billie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Duane.



A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, at Ordway United Methodist Church in Ordway, Colo., with Pastor John Dell officiating. Inurnment will be in the Valley View Cemetery, Ordway, Colo. The family requests donations to Arkansas Valley Hospice, 531 Lewis La Junta, Colo., 81050.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ford - Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.