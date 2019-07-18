Registration for all La Junta Public Schools is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at the La Junta Tiger Gym, 1817 Smithland Ave.

All students, grades and schools will register at this location and time.



Identification photos for junior/senior high school students will be taken at registration.



Registration forms are on the district’s website, lajuntaschools.org. Having these forms completed prior to registration will save you time.



All students, regardless of age, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.



New students need to provide their immunization record and birth certificate.



No registration at the buildings until Aug. 7.



First day of school is Aug. 12.